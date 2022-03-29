Citigroup Trims H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Target Price to $75.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.83.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL opened at $66.81 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.