City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.19. City reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.61. 378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.60. City has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in City during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of City by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in City by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

