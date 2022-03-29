Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 7.2%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 102,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,425,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

