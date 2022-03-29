CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after buying an additional 163,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,374,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Earnings History and Estimates for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

