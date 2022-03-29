CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after buying an additional 163,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,374,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

