CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Shares of CCNE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67. CNB Financial has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $460.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CNB Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CNB Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

