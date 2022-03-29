Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $768.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will report $768.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $787.70 million and the lowest is $745.90 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $625.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $83.61 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after acquiring an additional 366,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,654,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 229,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after buying an additional 224,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $17,812,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

