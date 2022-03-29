Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.91.

CMPX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 69,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,933. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,438,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

