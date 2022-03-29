CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CMPUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPUY opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

