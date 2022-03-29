Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.25 ($0.44). 176,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 281,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).
The company has a market capitalization of £13.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.70.
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:CGNR)
See Also
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.