Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.25 ($0.44). 176,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 281,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

The company has a market capitalization of £13.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.70.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

