Consolidated Water (CWCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CWCO opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.
About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
