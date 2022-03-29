Consolidated Water (CWCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CWCO opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 58,306 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

