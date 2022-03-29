Contrasting Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and Energy Vault’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 4.74 -$10.87 million ($0.48) -6.98 Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Energy Vault has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Polar Power and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50

Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.14%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Polar Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -36.96% -27.73% -21.56% Energy Vault N/A N/A -1.16%

Summary

Energy Vault beats Polar Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power (Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

About Energy Vault (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

