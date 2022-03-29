Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives $8.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

CJREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of CJREF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198. The stock has a market cap of $794.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

