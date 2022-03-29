Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.61 Billion

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) to post $49.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.75 billion and the lowest is $48.18 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $45.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $220.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.61 billion to $222.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $237.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $241.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $569.98. 1,996,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,520. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $348.84 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

