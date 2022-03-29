CPChain (CPC) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.63 million and $275,829.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005587 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00027965 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.72 or 0.00786146 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

