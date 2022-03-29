Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Lowered to GBX 310

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.11) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.71) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 422.63 ($5.54).

CRST opened at GBX 271 ($3.55) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 247 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £696.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 345.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

In related news, insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($13,675.66). Also, insider Peter Truscott acquired 30,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($121,037.46). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

