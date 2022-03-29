Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,759. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.