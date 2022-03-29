Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up to $52.28

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.28, but opened at $54.24. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 857 shares.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,603,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

