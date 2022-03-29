CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:CYBN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. CYBIN INC. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

