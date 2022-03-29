DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. DaVita reported earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $115.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,174. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

