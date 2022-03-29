DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream’s business model is designed to earn stable fee-based revenues from key midstream assets that are being utilized by shippers and customers over a long period. Its massive network of almost 57,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure provides clients with intricate connectivity. Also, its 37 natural gas processing plants fetch high cash flow. Its Spindletop natural gas storage unit in Southeast Texas is also a major positive. Notably, the partnership's ability to generate huge amount of free cash flow is impressive. For the year ended Dec 31, 2021, it generated $122 million of excess free cash flow, which is about 44% higher than the full-year 2020 level of $85 million. The leading midstream firm expects a distributable cash flow of $900-$1,010 million, while excess free cash flow is projected to be $425-$585 million.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of DCP traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 525,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,075,000 after acquiring an additional 488,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after buying an additional 311,761 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

