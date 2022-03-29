Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) to Sell

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMF remained flat at $$4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

