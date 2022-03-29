Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.67) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.62 ($25.96).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE stock opened at €17.08 ($18.77) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.58.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.