Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 4.4%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.27 and last traded at $134.55. Approximately 18,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,293,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

