Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 1,141,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,985. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 104,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

