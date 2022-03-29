Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Daniel J. Heinrich Purchases 425 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of DLTR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.61. 1,618,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,073. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average is $126.91.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.