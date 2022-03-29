Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Daniel J. Heinrich Purchases 425 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.61. 1,618,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,073. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average is $126.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

