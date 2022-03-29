DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE DSL traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 526,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $13,124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,680,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,452 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 50.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 634,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 212,312 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,700,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.