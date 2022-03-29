DraftCoin Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $62,139.45 and approximately $255.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded 103.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

