Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DRXGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Drax Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Drax Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

DRXGY opened at $19.47 on Friday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

