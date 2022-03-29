Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. 460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061. Ebara has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

About Ebara (Get Rating)

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

