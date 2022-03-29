EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDRVF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

EDRVF remained flat at $$23.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

