Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $11.29

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $10.99. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 59,386 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

