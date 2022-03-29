Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMLAF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. Empire has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

