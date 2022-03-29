ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

