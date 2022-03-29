Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enel in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enel’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.89) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($10.11) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Enel stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

