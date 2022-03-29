Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ENSV stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.07.
About Enservco (Get Rating)
