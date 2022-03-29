Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.15

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 467232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

