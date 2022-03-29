Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ENSC opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Ensysce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.