Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ameresco, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $83.36 on Monday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

