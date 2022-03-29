Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.23.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$163.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$145.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 76.98.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

About Boyd Group Services (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.