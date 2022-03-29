Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,800 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
GMBL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,299. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91.
GMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
