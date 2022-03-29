Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,800 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GMBL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,299. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91.

GMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

