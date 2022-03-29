ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

