EUNO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,351.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, EUNO has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $18,351.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,494,932,399 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

