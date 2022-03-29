Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EUMNF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

