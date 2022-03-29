Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of EUMNF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.68.
About Euro Manganese (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Manganese (EUMNF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.