Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 709,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.4 days.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.60. 79 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.24. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $87.80 and a 52-week high of $151.96.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.