Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,273 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,648 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,391 shares of company stock valued at $25,772,450. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Shares of EXPE traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,701. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of -86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

