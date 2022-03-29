FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on FAT. TheStreet lowered FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FAT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the second quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FAT Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at $406,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

