Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,108 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

