Financial Comparison: AZEK (AZEK) and Its Peers

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AZEK to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get AZEK alerts:

This table compares AZEK and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

This is a summary of current recommendations for AZEK and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 8 0 2.89 AZEK Competitors 115 661 783 39 2.47

AZEK presently has a consensus target price of $50.44, suggesting a potential upside of 97.20%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.83%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AZEK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AZEK has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s competitors have a beta of 2.16, suggesting that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AZEK and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 39.97 AZEK Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 18.55

AZEK’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AZEK beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.