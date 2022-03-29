First Merchants Corp Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

