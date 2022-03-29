First Merchants Corp Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $295.29. 71,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $222.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.35 and a 200 day moving average of $299.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

